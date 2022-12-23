Christina Hall Shares She Has Mercury and Lead Poisoning

Christina Hall went public this week with her health problems.

The Flip or Flop star took to Instagram on Thursday and dropped some shocking news about her health.

The reality TV star said she underwent quantum biofeedback machine testing.

As for the results?

"My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning," Hall shared, adding:

"Most likely from all the gross houses I've been in (the bad flips) and I have small bacteria overgrowth."

Hall added that she has to detox all of this through herbs and IVs and then "see how I feel and tackle implants."

Earlier this month, Hall got candid about feeling exhausted.

"Been super exhausted lately so [I'm] on a kick to get back into my body," Christina shared with her Instagram followers, adding that she thought the health woes could be related to her breast implants.

"I've had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now I'm considering the thought that this could be breast implant related," she continued."

Hall also revealed that she dissolved all her under-eye filler because "it was causing an inflammatory reaction."

"Does anyone else have any experience with this subject?" Hall asked her followers.

"I'm curious on all the ladies take on this."

Hall has been a mainstay on reality TV since 2014, starring alongside her now ex-husband Tarek El Mousa on Flip or Flop.

HGTV announced Flip or Flop would end after 10 seasons earlier this year.

“I’m filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, ‘wouldn’t this be crazy if is this [sic] actually made it to network tv?’ And here we are, a decade later,” Hall wrote.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years."

"I am beyond grateful for the support.”

Hall is currently seen on Christina on The Coast, airing Thursdays on HGTV.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.