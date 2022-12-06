Daredevil: Born Again Casts Revenge's Margarita Levieva

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again is expanding.

Deadline revealed this week that Revenge alum Margarita Levieva has been added to the cast as a possible love interest for Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock.

Sandrine Holt (Mr. Robot, American Gigolo) has also landed a role that will see her star opposite returning star Vincent D'Onofrio.

While details remain scarce about what this show will be about, the casting announcements appear to be ramping up.

It was revealed earlier this month that Michael Gandolfini was joining the series in an undisclosed role.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe likes to keep fans in suspense, and given that Daredevil: Born Again will be a part of the fifth phase of the MCU, it's understandable that more information is not available.

Murdoch headlined Daredevil for three seasons on Netflix, but the show was canceled after three seasons, despite strong reviews.

At the time, the streaming service also nixed Iron Fist, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Jessica Jones, and The Defenders.

Cox stunned fans by appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, bringing the iconic character back to life again.

There were rumors for years that Disney+ would bring the superhero back in his own show, and fans got their wish earlier this year.

Daredevil: Born Again will stream exclusively on Disney+, and the first season will comprise 18 new episodes.

At this stage, it's unclear whether we're getting a limited series, or if there will be scope for the show to continue in some capacity.

The intricate nature of the MCU makes these things difficult to predict, but it will probably depend on whether there is still a desire for the show.

Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Toby Leonard Moore, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Bob Gunton, Ayelet Zurer, and Rosario Dawson starred on the Netflix version, but there hasn't been confirmation on whether any of those stars will be back.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.