Doctor Who Unveils First Look at Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson

Doctor Who is eying a major overhaul when it returns in 2023.

The BBC unveiled new first-look photos showcasing the new cast members that will be at the center of the show.

Two photos dropped on the official social media channel for the series on Saturday, December 17.

The first photo shows Ncuti Gatwa as the latest iteration of the Time Lord, as well as Millie Gibson as the new companion Ruby Sunday.

The other photo is a solo shot of Gatwa.

While the BBC is increasing promotion for the new stars, we won't be meeting them for a while yet.

In one of the most shocking developments in franchise history, Jodie Whittaker's 13th Doctor, regenerated into David Tennant's 10th Doctor at the end of the most recent season.

“David Tennant, previously known as the 10th Doctor, is now also known as the 14th Doctor,” the BBC said in a statement after the episode played out in October.

“Confused? Don’t worry, he seems a little perplexed, too.”

“If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way!” returning showrunner Russell T. Davies said in a statement.

“The path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger, and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble?"

"How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!”

We then learned that Tennant would appear in three episodes set for November 2023, which will also feature Catherine Tate.

Those three episodes will set the stage for the show to be handed over to Gatwa and Gibson as the next generation of Doctor Who gets underway.

We're entering uncharted territory as the 60th anniversary of the iconic sci-fi drama gets underway, which will surely be a treat for fans.

