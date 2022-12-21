Luther Movie: Netflix Unveils First Look and Premiere Date

The Luther franchise will return early next year, but it won't be a series.

Netflix announced Wednesday that the highly anticipated follow-up movie will launch worldwide in March 2023.

Luther: The Fallen Sun is the title.

It has a certain ring to it, right?

Idris Elba returns for the movie, reprising the role he played in the 2010-19 TV series.

The cast also includes Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley.

More casting details will be revealed nearer the premiere.

Netflix describes the flick as "an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film -- a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars."

"Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary."

The original series was a massive hit for the BBC when it aired, showing tremendous growth in viewership each season.

For comparison purposes, the initial season in 2010 averaged 4.8 million viewers, while the four-part fifth season secured an average audience of 9.5 million viewers in the UK.

Elba has been awarded a Critics' Choice Television Award, Golden Globe Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance as John Luther.

Given the global reach of Netflix, we're sure Luther: Falling Sun will break through for the streaming service.

Netflix also shared several photos for the flick, which are peppered throughout this post.

It's unclear whether the movie could lead to more projects set in the Luther universe, but all that will likely depend on the performance on the streaming service.

What are your thoughts on the title, the first-look photos, and the premiere calendar?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.