Moonhaven Canceled at AMC+ Despite Season 2 Renewal

The AMC Networks shake-up has laid claim to its first victim.

The AMC+ original series Moonhaven has been canceled, despite scoring a renewal for Season 2 earlier this year, Deadline reports.

Moonhaven launched on the streaming service on June 30 and AMC+ touted its strong performance as a reason for its speedy renewal.

The cast included Emma McDonald (Queens of Mystery), Dominic Monaghan (Lost), Amara Karan (Doctor Who), Ayelet Zurer (Losing Alice), Joe Manganiello (True Blood), Kadeem Hardison (Black Monday), and Yazzmin Newell (The Last Tree).

"Moonhaven centers on Bella Sway (McDonald), a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilization on Mother Earth," reads the official logline.

"A skeptic in Paradise, Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven's miracles and teams with a local detective to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth's last hope before they are destroyed themselves."

The cancellation comes four months on from its Season 2 pickup.

“I couldn’t be more excited to return to the Moon and continue our story with this amazing cast and crew,” creator Peter Ocko said at the time of the Season 2 renewal.

“AMC+ has been a wonderful partner in bringing our world to life, and we can’t wait to continue the journey.”

It is a turbulent time for AMC Networks after it was revealed that CEO Christina Spade stepped down just months after starting the position.

According to reports, 20% of its U.S. staff will be laid off, and there will be write-downs for up to $475 million as the company restructures.

It's unclear at this stage which other shows could be on the chopping block.

The company has a plethora of series in various stages of development, including three Walking Dead spinoffs.

