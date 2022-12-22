Nancy Drew: Kennedy McMann Says Goodbye as CW Drama Wraps Production

One of the best shows on TV has wrapped production.

After four seasons, Nancy Drew ceased production this month, and series star Kennedy McMann took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the news.

"& that’s a series wrap on nancy drew. the first photo is from last night, the second from right after I wrapped the pilot, never knowing if we’d really get to do this. but we did," McMann shared alongside photos.

"I started this journey at 22 and finish now at 26. I’ve grown up, I’ve gotten married, I’ve bought a house, I’ve found myself, I’ve lived an absolute childhood dream. this experience has completely changed my life. what an incredible gift," McMann, who plays the titular character on the series.

"thank you, thank you, thank you for making my dreams come true. for giving me this. and thank you even more to our incredible crew, who have been my family, who have shaped and encouraged me, who have given so much for what we have created," the star adds in the emotional statement.

"you are what made this especially great, you are who I showed up for, and you will always have my heart. and to nancy, who has taught me to be brave against all odds, who has shown me how to stand up & speak out. who is vulnerable & passionate & kind, who I will always admire. it has been my greatest pleasure to walk in your shoes, nancy drew. onto the next," McMann concluded.

Nancy Drew is the latest casualty as The CW changes focus after it was revealed the network was targeting a broader audience under new leadership.

Thankfully, fans have one more season left to air, and it sounds like we'll be getting a satisfactory conclusion.

“We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew’s iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners,” showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor said in a statement in October when news of the cancellation broke.

“Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness — and of course with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way."

"We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us. Season 4 will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support.”

Added McMann at the time:

“It has been the greatest pleasure to begin my career as one small part of Nancy Drew’s endless legacy."

"What a privilege to walk in her shoes for as long as I have, to be inspired by her and to grow with her."

"I wish our incredible fans could feel the heart and passion of our crew that has been ever-present on and off screen, day in and day out since the very beginning."

"You are every bit a part of this incredible show as we are. Thank you, thank you, thank you for every ounce of passion and kindness you have shared with me and with each other.”

The CW has yet to schedule the final season.

