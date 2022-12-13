Step Up Canceled at Starz

Step Up will not be returning for a fourth season on Starz.

Per Deadline, the series has been canceled after three seasons.

The news comes just ahead of its season finale, which is set to premiere next week.

Given how late in the game the cancellation came, there's a good chance there will be plenty of loose ends.

The series first started its life on YouTube, airing as a YouTube premium original for two seasons.

Inspired by the Step Up Lionsgate film franchise that grossed over $600 million at the worldwide box office, the series centers on Sage Odom (Ne-Yo) as the legendary founder of Atlanta’s famed High Water Performing Art School.

"Welcome to High Water – a next level incubator for new artistic talent, where danger, corruption, suspicions, desires, resentments, and ambitions collide in and out of the halls," the logline for Season 3 reads.

"High Water founder and megastar Sage Odom faces criminal charges, financial ruin and powerful political enemies. His partner in business and in love, Collette Jones, struggles to maintain their empire and tour while simultaneously wrestling to step out of her role as the woman behind the man."

"Caught in the maelstrom are the talented young artists they've groomed and mentored in music and dance: Rigo, Poppy, Tal, Davis, Odalie and mysterious newcomer Angel, who all find that living your dream is more difficult - and exciting - than they once thought."

The series also stars Faizon Love, Eric Graise, Terayle Hill, Enrique Murciano and Tricia Helfer.

News of the cancellation comes one day after Starz canceled Dangerous Liaisons after a single season.

The period drama had been renewed for a second season ahead of its series debut in November, but sadly, the premium cabler decided against moving forward with another season.

The network has additional seasons of Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, BMF, P-Valley, Outlander, Hightown, The Serpent Queen, Shining Vale, Heels, and Run the World in the works.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.