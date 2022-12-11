Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 9 Review: Bring 'Em Out

A time comes when interests in a group don't align.

On Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 9, a divide forms in the High Water group as each person sides with the party that is supposed to take their career to the next level.

They started as a tight group giving some of the best choreography in Sage's performances, but now they have to choose sides. It wasn't an active decision they made; it all happened organically.

The decision on which side to take was primarily informed by who each character hates less or loves more.

The divide between Sage and Collette is imminent because of the failed relationship and the fact that Collette feels loved and appreciated by Rigo.

Marquise didn't have anywhere else to go, and Angel would follow Marquise through the fires of hell. Odalie stays with Rigo because she's a Saprtika girl, and they back Rigo.

Tal sticks with Sage because Sage has been in his corner since day one. He also has a job to do.

Angel and Odalie's relationship was bound to crash and burn when Marquise came into the picture. I don't believe that they are in that deep, but if they say they are, then they are.

They had a short fling that lasted a whole five seconds, and now we are supposed to believe that they have a love story of epic proportions?

I have a feeling that it's because they fit together. Marquise presents chaos that Angel can't live without, but she doesn't know. She loves the thrill of forbidden romance, the sneaking around, the long rap sheet, and the danger Marquise promises.

Odalie is just too safe for her.

Odalie is coming undone. She just experienced two heartbreaks, one after the other, and has an injury that hurts like a bitch.

She has gotten where she's at by taking situations into her own hands, which can feel controlling to other people.

She had a run-in with her ex, and how painful it must feel to see that he has moved on. He replaced her with someone who looked just like her. Maybe he hasn't moved on the way he would like to believe.

And to make matters worse, she is nice. No one wants their ex to date someone nice and a fan. The least someone could ask for is to talk absolute shit about their ex's current lover without feeling guilty.

She, indeed, has been denied everything.

Rigo was also denied the pleasure of performing a dope song that he didn't write. He had one small win of getting a kiss from Collette in front of a crowd, and the high didn't last long.

I feel like he is going to be just fine. Many talented singers don't write their songs, which is okay. Someone cannot be talented in everything. All he needs to do now is find a good ghostwriter and pay him. This will set him free from moral and legal troubles.

He, however, did King dirty. If anyone has always been down with him, it is King. King is always ready to work on new beats and ensure the songs are properly produced. He even pulls long nights to make sure his craft is flawless.

This was a huge mistake and miscalculation on Rigo's part, and he will live to regret it. The first unofficial rule of brotherhood: bros before hoes.

He broke the cardinal rule by choosing to betray his friend.

The friend who has kept secrets about his infidelity and theft of intellectual property for him. I know I couldn't see the amount of dirt King has seen and kept silent about it. King has extra incentive to divulge secrets about infidelity, at least to Poppy, who he had feelings for.

Collette: This song, "Unchosen," is gonna blow you up. Where did it come from?

Rigo: I mean, you know, when... when my pops died, shit... figured my dreams was gonna go with him. I was gonna go unseen, so... I wrote that.

Talking about feelings, someone is not feeling good in their huge office in the courthouse.

Sage decided to hit Erin where it hurt most. Her political career. I'm all for bringing your enemies down in style.

Sage decided to support a rival candidate but is Iman even good? Because all we know is that she is not Erin. Erin is bad, that we know, but two people can be bad simultaneously. What if Iman is a climate or election denier?

I sure hope he backed the right horse.

Erin: Is that Iman Walker with him? Please go there and shut it down. Arrest them if you have to.

Peter: Uh, we haven't received any complaints.

Erin: Peter, no permit, unregistered gathering. It's a pu pu platter. Grab your napkin and take your sweet pick. Shut it down.

Sage is a true phoenix. Even after losing a huge tour, he reinvents and gives the people what they need.

The whole idea of having pop-up concerts and streaming them was genius. He also took a political candidate with him, ensuring a larger crowd of political people. Finally, he took local famous people in their hoods and gave them the dais to showcase their talent.

This guaranteed that even people who don't like him as a global star would show up to support their local talent.

Uncle Al got the opportunity to address the crowd and show appreciation for his community and his nephew. He has always been on Tal's side more than anyone else. He even bought him stretching bars when Tal first moved to Atlanta.

Uncle Al: That young man over there is strong and smart. My nephew. I never been so proud. He's been fighting since he's been here. He's gay!

Tal: Yes, I motherfucking am!

I'm sure Tal felt good having someone who accepts him out loud.

If her theory were true, Collette would have every right to ruin Sage with whatever was in the folder she took from the office. She will do a lot of damage for nothing.

What do you think is in the folder?

Should she use it?

Should Rigo come clean about the source of his lyrics?

Are the alliances already formed, or do you expect a shift as people take the side they will most benefit from?

What are your predictions about which people will join team Sage or team Rigo?

Let us know in the comments.

