Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Star and Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, Dead at 40

Sad news out of the TV world as it has been revealed that Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the So You Think You Can Dance All-Star and Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, has died.

He was 40 years old.

TMZ reports that Stephen's wife, Allison Holker, contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car.

Law enforcement officials later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Boss' wife, Allison Holker Boss, said in a statement to People.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him."

"He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," the statement continued.

"I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she concluded.

Rose's first appearance on reality TV was as a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project.

He went on to be a runner-up on Star Search, before appearing So You Think You Can Dance in 2008.

Boss was a fan favorite from the get-go and was the runner-up that year.

He subsequently returned for an All-Star season, and was a judge on the show's 2022 season, which returned after several years off the air.

Boss was also well-known for his work on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he started off as a guest DJ.

He had a big impact on viewers and subsequently became co-executive producer on the daytime talk show.

Boss is survived by his wife Allison as well as children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

