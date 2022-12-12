The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Finale Review: Consequences

The Cleaning Lady knew how to keep us glued to our TVs for that two-hour finale. It kept me guessing and was action-packed until the final seconds.

Thony's mistakes caught up to her and started affecting others in her life.

The chaos began on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 11 when Luca worsened during his birthday party, and Thony and a reluctant Arman stole the drugs back from Robert. Everything tumbled down from there.

While Luca's liver issues and Thony playing super mom have been a significant part of the series, they've has become tiresome. It also seems like Thony can discount her crimes because she was trying to save Luca.

After she sold out Arman to Garrett, he was hesitant to help her, but she played on his compassion, begging him to help her find Luca's drugs in Robert's stash.

Even though Thony betrayed him, Arman played his part, showing how much he cared about Thony and Luca.

An epic battle began at the docks. Arman distracted Robert's men while Thony opened boxes to locate Luca's medication.

They almost cornered Thony when they heard her phone ring, and Arman had to use his shooting skills.

I've lost track of how many times he's sacrificed and killed for her, and she doesn't always seem grateful to him.

With how Fiona acted at the hospital, I wondered if she had never had to fill out forms for Chris before. She panicked about Luca not having a social security number.

Thankfully, a kind nurse reassured them that the hospital treated everyone. But things weren't that easy. Luca's condition had worsened so badly that all they could was give him morphine for the pain.

While the hospital was busy, the doctor looked at Luca. He responded better to Fiona, who wasn't an in-your-face crazed mother.

He didn't deal well with Thony, especially when she brought her experimental drugs in and tried to give them to Luca.

Thony: It’s a new drug that helps with liver failure.

Doctor: It’s not FDA-approved yet.

Thony: No, but many countries have used it successfully.

Doctor: But not here, and even if it were legal, I’m his doctor, not you! It’s unethical to treat another member of your family, and it’s illegal to administer those drugs.

Fiona: We have no other option.

I realize Fiona loves her nephew, but I wish she would have returned to JD and her kids when Thony returned to the hospital, so only Thony went down her mistakes.

Thony loved Luca and would do anything to save him, but she acted like she was untouchable. Did they think they could sneak a ventilator into the hospital chapel without anyone seeing them?

Since Thony had already started the meds and stopping the procedure would harm Luca, the doctor reluctantly let it continue, but the ladies had hell to pay.

I'm relieved Fiona had her kids return home, so they didn't have to watch her be arrested for being an accomplice, but why should she pay for Thony's mistake?

Garrett was confused why he felt so angry and betrayed by Thony, yet he still wanted to help her save her son. He finally realized he had become too involved with those at work.

Even with that realization, Garrett and Katherine ended up having sex. Will he finally get a happy ending, or is he doomed?

Nadia wasn't quite as forgiving. She wanted revenge on Thony since Thony halted Robert's murder, and Nadia was now trapped playing the devoted girlfriend. She tried throwing Thony under the bus for stealing Robert's drugs, but he didn't buy it.

Nadia: I did it, but he’s still alive because your cleaning lady gave him CPR and saved him. Now I’m trapped, and he won’t let me go.

Arman: I’ll come to get you.

Nadia: No, Arman, we can’t have him suspect anything.

Robert finally realized that Nadia and Arman were in cahoots together, and he was so angry that he drowned Nadia in the tub.

With those cliffhangers, we were afraid Nadia would be dead when The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 12 began, but Nadia clawed her out and survived, but she couldn't escape the hell of Robert's house.

Thony and Fiona were also in way over their heads, and Garrett could only vouch for Thony.

Fiona really should have listened to JD and stayed away. That's easier said than done since she adored Luca, but now she may go to prison or get deported for something out of her control.

Now, Thony was in deeper than ever. She agreed to testify against Robert that he had Fentanyl in the last drug shipment. Garrett decided to release Fiona and get them new legal identities if they found the drugs and caught him.

In the meantime, Fiona lived her worst nightmare since her children were scared out of their minds. Jaz was shocked that no one told her the truth about Thony's double life, and Chris refused to let his mom suffer alone.

It was such a pivotal and emotional scene when Chris offered to go with Fiona if she was deported, and she refused because she sacrificed everything so he could have a better life. These two have come full circle.

Chris: I’m not even supposed to be here. I’m TNT.

Fiona: You’re wrong. Everything I did, I did for you. Every sacrifice I made, Every lie I told, every toilet I cleaned, it was so you could have a life here. You’re not throwing that away, you hear me?

Even though Thony promised she and Garrett were working on it, Fiona was more realistic and tried to prepare for the worst. The kids wished their mom had married JD before because marrying him now would look like fraud.

Jaz: What if you get deported?

Fi: Maybe your dad...

JD: Oh Fi, you know I’ve got them. That’s something you don’t have to worry about, okay?

Thony would do anything to save her family, even break the rules. But that mistake cost her dearly this time. Thony was convinced she could bargain with Robert to take her to the Fentanyl by acting like a concerned mom, but he was onto her act.

As soon as the FBI saw her in danger, Garrett and Arman swung into action to save Thony. They would deal with the fact that she went rogue later. All they cared about was saving their girl.

Robert felt Thony lied too much, and it was time for her to die, but he picked the wrong girl. She defended herself until Garrett and Aman showed up.

What an epic showdown. It was one of the best fight scenes in the series, as Garrett and Arman worked on the same side, shooting the bad guys.

Thony went down as the guys and Joseph went at it rapidly. As the FBI arrived to arrest Robert, another casualty occurred.

While Garrett may have annoyed many viewers, he died defending Thony's life. She begged him to hold on while trying to save him.

Thony truly cared about Garrett, but losing him meant she lost her link to the FBI and her one connection to the FBI that might rescue Fiona.

Thony: I did what I had to because of Fiona. Garrett told me he’d help me get her back if I delivered Kamdar.

Katherine: Now, he’s dead because of it.

Agent Russo was going to help free Fiona out of loyalty to Garrett reluctantly, but then Robert ended up dead. While I hated what it meant for Thony, Nadia and Arman looked like a hot Bonnie and Clyde as they shot Robert.

They might be the next mob couple or not? Nadia craved independence, and now she's the sole owner of La Habana. Did Arman honestly do that to protect everyone? He was hurt that Thony didn't trust him and only agreed to help her find Fiona if she trusted him.

Arman and Thony also looked like a sexy mob couple as they informed one of Robert's men they were handling the next Manilla shipment and bringing someone back with them.

We need a Season 3 to watch them free Fiona. Check out my interview with the showrunners as they dissect The Cleaning Lady Season 2 finale.

Over to you, Cleaning Lady Fanatics. Were you shocked by the finale and anxiously awaiting a Season 3? How do you feel about who died?

Do you think Arman and Thony will succeed in rescuing Fiona? Comment below.

