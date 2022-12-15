The Santa Clauses Renewed for Season 2 at Disney+

Scott Calvin's reign on The Santa Clauses may not be ending as planned.

Disney+ made a shocking announcement this week:

The Santa Clauses will return for Season 2!

“This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement.

“Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I’m grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season.”

The news is somewhat surprising. Before the series was even picked up, reports stated it would be a limited series revival that would seemingly bring Tim Allen's alter ego full circle.

Now, it sounds like there will be plenty of Scott and his family on the agenda because we're getting a full-fledged second season.

Expanding franchises is difficult, but Disney+ has been laser-focused on bringing some of its significant franchises back to life in the world of streaming.

For Santa Clauses received mediocre reviews from critics when its six-episode first season launched last month, but the show must have been a hit in viewership to snag a pickup for an additional season.

"Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he’s as jolly as ever," the logline teases.

"But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic." "Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family."

The nostalgia was prevalent throughout all six episodes thanks to the several returning cast members from the movie trilogy.

"Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband," the logline concludes.

Award-winning Jack Burditt (30 Rock, Modern Family, Frasier, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) is the executive producer and showrunner, and Tim Allen, in addition to starring, Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker and Rick Messina will also serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

The cast also includes Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol Calvin/ Mrs. Clause, Kal Penn as Simon Choksi, Eric Lloyd as Charlie Calvin, Austin Kane as Buddy "Cal" Calvin-Claus, and Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin-Claus.

Rounding out the cast is Matilda Lawler as Betty, Rupali Redd as Grace Choksi, Devin Bright as Noel, David Krumholtz as Bernard, and Laura San Giacomo.

