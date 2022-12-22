The Witcher: Henry Cavill to Get "Heroic Sendoff" During Season 3

Henry Cavill's tenure as Geralt of Rivia will conclude on The Witcher Season 3.

As previously reported, Liam Hemsworth will take over the role beginning with the fourth season.

Naturally, there are plenty of questions about how this switcheroo will come about.

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich opened up in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly about the big goodbye, promising Cavill's farewell to be a "heroic sendoff."

“Geralt’s big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri,” Hissrich said to the outlet.

“And to me, it’s the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn’t written to be that."

"Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season 4."

"He’s a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that’s an understatement.”

Fans have questioned the long-term viability of the series without Cavill, largely because he garnered a lot of praise in the role.

It's been a strange couple of months for Cavill. He announced his return as Superman in the DC universe in October.

However, he revealed earlier this month that the franchise was going in a completely different direction, meaning he would not be back any time soon.

“I will, after all, not be returning as Superman," Cavill said in a social media statement.

“After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to [Gunn and Safran’s] hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life,” he said.

“James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved … the best of luck.”

At the time, there was renewed hope amongst the Witcher fan base that Cavill would return, but news subsequently broke that he would be headlining and exec-producing a Warhammer 40,000 film and TV franchise for Amazon.

“I have loved Warhammer since I was a boy, making this moment truly special for me. The opportunity to shepherd this cinematic universe from its inception is quite the honour and the responsibility,” said Henry Cavill.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for all the hard work put in by Vertigo, Amazon and Games Workshop to make this happen. One step closer to making a nigh-on lifelong dream come true.”

