Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Warr Acres

You know you're a success when someone feels the need to squash you like a bug.

By the end of Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 7, Dwight has two hits out on him, but we're not worried.

Dwight has the magic touch, and it's his enemies who should reconsider, not The General.

Merry Christmas, everyone! What a way to spend the holiday, am I right?

Blood is being spilled all over the darn place, and something tells me it's going to get a lot worse before it's all over.

Mitch helped Dwight bury Carson Pike's body, but not before they robbed him of his club jacket, which served as a warning to the Black McAdams.

Mitch: Is this a one-off or one of many?

Waltrip wasn't phased. He was pissed, but he let it roll off his back, at least until he found Roxy rifling through his office. She gave him what he needed -- an outlet for that simmering rage he had been stifling.

Waltrip: You know, you look quite fetching in this light. You must have noticed I've had my eye on you for some time now.

Roxy: Mm-hmm.

Waltrip: Yeah. You need a man, love, to look out for ya and protect ya. No one knew that better than Pike, but alas.

Roxy was a mess. She wasn't the wisest choice for Stacy's informant, but neither Roxy nor Stacy will be known for making good choices. I'm not sure what I would have done in Roxy's place, but she was so far gone by the time Waltrip found her in his office that she was as good as dead anyway.

Taking Roxy out now was merciful. But where does that leave Stacy?

Stacy must be crapping her pants at having had anything to do with Dwight. If anyone ever catches wind of her relationship with him, no matter how insignificant, she'll be toast. It seems to me she's got about as many options as Roxy.

Dwight is sitting pretty. Goody was surprised at how Dwight was thriving, and he was all too eager to share what he'd learned with Chickie.

Chickie: He's got a crew? Besides Armand?

Goody: Yeah. He gets his weed from the Indians, some cowboy runs the bar, and the black kid drives him around. It's like the fuckin' Village People.

Chickie: You serious?

Goody: Yeah, yeah. And get this, Pete. The titsoon? He's wearing the ring you gave Dwight.

Chickie: What?

You could hear the tension in their conversation. It was eating them up that they'd banished Dwight to bum-frak Tulsa, only for him to make kickass lemonade from the lemons they tossed his way.

They've all been living their best lives while Dwight was rotting in prison. It's easy to act smug and entitled when the only man worth his salt is behind bars. It's been eating at Chickie since he was released, and it was exacerbated when his father called Dwight the better man.

We learned a little about Chickie and why he was so proud of his ROTC education. He had wanted to join the army, but from the time he was a kid, his father was luring him into the family business.

It wasn't an official confession, but Chickie's chat with the priest is about as close as he'll ever come to admitting he killed his father. You could see the wheels turning when the doctor said Pete would live another 15 years, and the conversation with the priest was a relief.

It was the only thing he needed free himself from his father and become the man he was groomed to be.

Chickie shed his skin after Pete's death, and the symbolic loss of his hairpiece signified the change. That was a family with lots of laughs, but Chickie won't continue in that vein. He'll be the guy who beat down Emery, and as he's laser-focused on Dwight, his temper will increase until he gets rid of him.

Chickie waited too long to take over the family to have the impact he wanted. Dwight has a loyal crew. He does right by them, so they do right by him. Chickie won't have that kind of loyalty.

I'd be willing to bet that more than one of his former cohorts will be knocking on his door once they see how Chickie wants to run the family. They're dolts, but they've got a code. Chickie's only code is advancing himself. That doesn't inspire loyalty.

On the other hand, Bodhi has opened up further to his partner, sharing his $7 million in crypto.

Dwight: Do you buy Bitcoin?

Bodhi likes to play naive. He's anything but. Who needs a safe full of money when you have an account full of crypto cash? That didn't surprise me. But how he got it was a surprise.

How does one steal crypto? Is it like one of those Office Space algorithms you write to skim a penny off of every transaction or something? He's been playing in the legal weed business while being a big-time thief. It's kind of genius.

He plays the stoner, so nobody suspects him of anything more than dealing in legal weed. It's the perfect front for something far more nefarious. It proves he's an excellent partner for Dwight and Mitch in the Bred2Buck Casino.

You don't have to have a mind for crime or finance to realize the possibilities.

Revelations were coming from all directions during "Warr Acres." Margaret didn't bat an eyelash over Dwight's past; instead, she asked what it was like to kill someone.

Is Margaret going to be the lynchpin in Dwight's empire? She's hiding something, and it's not that she's got a world-famous cookie recipe.

Dana Delaney is the real deal, and she said she was promised a very meaty storyline beyond Tulsa King Season 1. It seems her direction is about to reveal itself.

If you're a successful businesswoman, you have to be better than your male counterparts. You have to dig deeper and prepare for every possible outcome. She's probably got the scoop on everyone she employs at the ranch, and digging up dirt on Dwight would be easy.

Even though his crime was almost 30 years ago, mob fans proliferate the internet. He's probably got fan pages dedicated to his service.

Was that the first time we learned what landed him in prison? Burning to death is one of my biggest nightmares. I agree with Dwight; he did that guy a favor.

In my Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 6 review, I suggested Tina might make the move to Tulsa, and lo and behold, she was ready to embrace the idea. Emery, though, was not.

Still, that Tina needed very little persuasion to consider the move south suggests she's more eager to reconnect with her father on a deeper level than she lets on. We've always assumed that, but now I wonder if she'll consider cutting ties with Emery if he doesn't get on board.

Emery seems like the antithesis of Dwight. They have kids, and their marriage appears on solid ground, but they haven't painted a picture of marital bliss, either.

It seems crazy that so many people could make the trek to Tulsa, but Dwight isn't just anybody. We've already ascertained he inspires loyalty in people. When it comes to Dwight, we expect the unexpected.

The trailer for Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 8 suggests Dwight will have people beating down his door to take him out. Dwight has thrown the gauntlet down before Waltrip, and Chickie considers Dwight's very existence reason enough to kill him.

Why is it that I could see all three factions going to war with Dwight and his crew coming away relatively unscathed while the other two groups inadvertently knocked each other off in the process?

We're three-quarters of the way done with the season. What are your expectations for the final three episodes?

Hit the comments below to share your thoughts. And, again, Merry Christmas!!

