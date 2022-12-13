Warrior Nun Canceled at Netflix

Netflix is parting ways with Warrior Nun.

Deadline reported Tuesday afternoon that the cult favorite has been canceled after two seasons.

The second season of the series launched on November 10, but there was a lack of promotion for the series, likely contributing to the lower-than-expected performance.

Netflix had several opportunities to promote the show, including at its Tudum Global Fan Event, but the streaming service elected to let the show slip under the radar.

As a result, Warrior Nun Season 2 spent just three weeks in the streamer's weekly Top 10 for English-language series, with #5 being the peak.

The series also showed up on the Nielsen Streaming Chart for the week of November 7, with 595 million minutes viewed, coming in ahead of The Handmaid's Tale, Andor, and The Watcher for that week.

Warrior Nun starred Alba Baptista as Ava Silva, Toya Turner as Sister Mary/Shotgun Mary, Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, Olivia Delcan as Sister Camila, Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent, Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superior, and William Miller as Adriel.

Warrior Nun revolves around the story of a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease of life and a divine artifact embedded in her back.

She discovers she is now part of the ancient Order of the Cruciform Sword that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.

Netflix has canceled several series in 2022, including The Midnight Club, The Imperfects, Partner Track, Fate the Winx Saga, Grendel, Resident Evil, First Kill, Raising Dion, Space Force, Pretty Smart, Archive 81, The Baby-Sitters Club, Gentefied, and Another Life.

What are your thoughts on the decision?

Do you think the show should return on another outlet?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.