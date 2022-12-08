Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 9

at .

Did the team manage to take down Sean O'Neal?

On Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 9, a sudden turn of events left the team at odds about how to proceed.

Gunshot Victim - Tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 8

With more victims popping up, there had to be a big decision to secure the future of the team.

Elsewhere, Chief O'Neal hired a lawyer, determined to keep his son out of prison.

How did it all end?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 9 Quotes

Voight: Paddy, your son led us to this. Shawn is involved in this. You can't protect him. You can't save him from this. Help me bring in Sean now.
Chief O'Neal: He's my son you're not bringing him in.

Sean: Do you know how many programs I've done?
Hailey; Twenty-two.
Sean: Joined six religions too, did you find that out?
Hailey: No. Sean: Six. I read all these books. Did every kind of therapy. Poisoned myself. Talked to my dad, once. Don't worry, he didn't understand what I was trying to tell him. His brain wouldn't let him. He loved me too much. But I did try. I didn't want to be like this.

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 9

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 9 Photos

Voight Comforts Hailey -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 9
Rock and a Hard Place -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 9
Leveling with the Chief - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 9
Entering Safe Space -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 9
Checking Hailey -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 9
Burning Papers - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 9
