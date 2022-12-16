Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 9

at .

Did the team find the link between the latest murders and previous cases?

On CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 9, things took a devastating turn at the Regency Romantic Festival.

Interrogating Nutjob - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 9

As the CSI team battled to find answers, it became clear there was something more devastating happening than any of them could have imagined.

Elsewhere, Catherine reacted to the news that Grace survived her ordeal.

Use the video above to watch CSI: Vegas online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 9 Quotes

I'm shocked she made it this far. It's really hard to sprint in a corset.

Penny

Maxine: Back when I was coaching, I used to pair the freshmen with the seniors and just watch them grow.
Catherine: Seniors? Watch it.

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 9 Photos

Seeking Certification
Interrogating Nutjob
New Developments
Penny's Mentor
Different Relationship
Revealing Documents
