Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 8

Did the team manage to save a patient with an infected surgical sponge that was left in her abdomen?

On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 8, Shaun, Asher, and Aaron worked together when the patient had complications.

Lim is Still Angry - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Morgan had to face her own past when she treated the victim of a sexual assault.

Elsewhere, Park had a compelling case that gave him the desire for something more.

The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 8 Quotes

Jordan: The best way to gather evidence is a rape kit.
Patient: No. I don't need that. I was with my friend. He wouldn't let anything like that happen.

Jordan: Have you ever heard of breadcrumbing?
Perez: No. Does it have to do with pigeons?

