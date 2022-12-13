Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 9

Did the team manage to find a way to help Dr. Lim?

On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 9, there was a lot of questions about what would come next.

What is Lea's News? - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Shaun unknowingly created a competition with Danica and Daniel when he introduced a new performance rating system.

Elsewhere, Morgan may have crossed a line with Alex, leading to some big consequences.

The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 9 Quotes

Clay: You were a biker chick?
Lim: In another life.
Clay: You miss that life?
Lim: Motorcycles are too dangerous. You could end up paralyzed.
Clay: You're deflecting.
Lim: I didn't know you in that life. I like this one.

After six open houses, I am convinced that 'fixer-pper' is code for decrpit.

Shaun

