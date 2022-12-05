Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 34 Episode 10

Did Bart and Principal Skinner find themselves on the wrong side of the law?

On The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 10, the pair found a flaw in an online game that made a lot of money.

Meanwhile, Marge and Maggie discovered paradise, but they quickly realized it wasn't all it cracked up to be.

Elsewhere, Homer caught on to an illegal scheme in town and set out to get into the inner circle.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.