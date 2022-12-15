Yellowjackets Scores Early Season 3 Renewal at Showtime

Showtime knows a hit when it has one.

The premium cabler announced today that the Emmy-nominated drama Yellowjackets has been renewed for a third season ahead of its second season.

The renewal is very early, but there's a good chance the cabler knew the show would continue to be a success story in its second season, which premieres starting Friday, March 24, on streaming and on-demand for all Showtime subscribers, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

When you have a hit like Yellowjackets, you want to lock down the in-demand cast to ensure the show can continue.

And, there's been quite a wait between seasons, so maybe this is also a tactic to have a shorter wait between seasons 2 and 3.

Yellowjackets Season 1, which has a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and received seven Emmy nominations, averaged over 5 million weekly viewers across platforms and was the second-most streamed series in Showtime history.

Produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne), the series is currently in production in Vancouver.

“With YELLOWJACKETS’ runaway success in season one and the pent-up anticipation for season two, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast tracking season three now,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime and Paramount Media Networks.

“The show’s ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, eOne and the SHOWTIME team, for turning this into such a success.”

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), Yellowjackets stars Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Oscar® and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis (Camping), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable).

Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) have also joined the second season as series regulars, along with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) in a season long guest arc.

The Yellowjackets Season 2 cast also includes Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (SHAMELESS), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), and Kevin Alves.

What are your thoughts on the very early pickup?

Hit the comments below.

Check out the Season 2 teaser below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.