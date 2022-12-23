Yellowjackets Season 2: First Look at Lauren Ambrose as Adult Van

When Yellowjackets Season 2 touches down on Showtime, viewers will meet an aged-up Vanessa "Van" Palmer.

New photos released this week show Lauren Ambrose (Servant, Six Feet Under) in the role of present-day Van.

Van will have a more prominent role on the sophomore season of the red-hot drama series.

Liv Hewson, who plays the teenage version of Van, has been upped to series regular.

Ambrose will also be a series regular, meaning we'll be delving deep into what really happened all those years ago.

Van was a key player throughout the first season, but there were plenty of unanswered questions, which we can only assume will be answered on Season 2.

Ambrose is best known for starring for five seasons in the critically-acclaimed drama Six Feet Under, which earned her two Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

She can currently be seen in M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller series Servant, for which she received a Critics Choice Award nomination.

Servant returns for its fourth and final season in January.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.

The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), Yellowjackets stars Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Oscar® and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis (Camping), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable).

Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) will appear in a season-long guest arc.

The Yellowjackets Season 2 cast also includes Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (SHAMELESS), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), and Kevin Alves.

Showtime gave the series a vote of confidence earlier this month by renewing it for the third season.

The second season debuts March 26, 2023.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.