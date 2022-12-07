Yellowjackets Season 2: Premiere Date Revealed!

The biggest mystery surrounding the future of Yellowjackets has been solved.

Showtime announced Wednesday that its buzzy drama series will return on Sunday, March 26.

The premium cabler has revealed subscribers will be able to watch the premiere two days earlier, on Friday, March 24.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), Yellowjackets stars Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Oscar® and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis (Camping), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable).

Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) have also joined the second season as series regulars, along with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) in a season long guest arc.

"Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, YELLOWJACKETS is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness," Showtime teases.

"The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over."

The Yellowjackets Season 2 cast also includes Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (SHAMELESS), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), and Kevin Alves.

Yellowjackets is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer.

News of the 2023 premiere date is a little bit surprising because there was word the show could be back on the air this year.

“We are working towards a premiere at the end of 2022,” Showtime Networks president of entertainment Gary Levine explained to Vulture in January.

“When you have a show that has this kind of a momentum, you don’t want to let it dissolve.”

What are your thoughts on the premiere date?

Check out a teaser below.

