Yellowjackets Surprise! Jason Ritter Joins Wife Melanie Lynskey on Season 2

Showtime is saving some of the most exciting news about Yellowjackets for the last month of the year.

Variety revealed this week that Jason Ritter has been added as a guest star for one episode of Yellowjackets Season 2.

The casting news means Ritter will be joining his real-life wife Melanie Lynskey, who stars in the series regular role of Sophie Nélisse.

In true Yellowjackets fashion, details of Ritter's role are being kept under wraps, and honestly, we're not mad about it.

Yellowjackets Season 1 excelled because it played with expectations, keeping viewers in the dark about all the secrets until the right time to reveal them.

Ritter and Lynskey previously collaborated on the hit Hulu limited series Candy.

It's been a long wait for Yellowjackets Season 2, which was picked up a year ago.

It is set to premiere on March 26, 2023, but the story is showing no sign of slowing down.

Showtime handed out a very early Season 3 renewal last week, citing the excitement from fans.

“With YELLOWJACKETS’ runaway success in season one and the pent-up anticipation for season two, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast tracking season three now,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime and Paramount Media Networks.

“The show’s ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, eOne and the SHOWTIME team, for turning this into such a success.”

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), Yellowjackets stars Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Oscar® and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis (Camping), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable).

Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) have also joined the second season as series regulars, along with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) in a season long guest arc.

The Yellowjackets Season 2 cast also includes Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (SHAMELESS), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), and Kevin Alves.

What are your thoughts on this exciting casting news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.