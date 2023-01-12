A Million Little Things Season 5 Trailer: Prepare for Tears!

A Million Little Things will end its run on ABC this year, and the trailer for the final season hits you right in the feels.

"From the beginning, we fell in love with a friendship, a family, a romance, a laugh, a triumph, a moment, a million little things," we hear, setting the stage for the season ahead.

The trailer reminds us of some of the most pivotal moments from the series while teasing what's on the agenda as we head into the last-ever episodes.

A Million Little Things Season 5 Key Art

Here's the official logline from ABC:

As Rome Howard says, "Life isn't just about the moments, it's about who you share them with."

A Million Little Things Final Season Cast

And as the fifth and final season of the beloved ABC drama series "A Million Little Things" unfolds, we'll watch through laughter and tears as we bring this incredible journey to its conclusion.

Along the way, we'll explore the depths of friendship, love, and sorrow as we bid this special family of friends goodbye, once again proving that friendship really is a million little things.

ABC and series creator DJ Nash confirmed the end of the series in November.

"I know seeing this show end may be sad for many people (especially my mom who watches live every week), but I always knew I wanted to follow these friends for five seasons and leave them when the time was right," Nash said at the time.

Mommy Maybe? - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 20

"When we started making our show, I never could have imagined this incredible community of 'Millionaires' who would come together and not only watch, but also share with each other their personal struggles, their pain and ultimately their true grit."

"I am both honored and humbled by all of it and am so in awe of the incredible actors, writers, directors and crew who lend their talent to make our show."

He continued: "I am also so grateful that ABC now makes mental health awareness one of the top issues for which it advocates."

"[Executive producer] Terrence [Coli] and I can't wait for the Millionaires to watch what we have planned for our final season."

Almost Flame -tall - A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 18

A Million Little Things stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, and Grace Park as Katherine Kim.

The cast is rounded out by James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

Check out the teaser below, and catch the season premiere on Wednesday, February 8 on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

A Million Little Things Quotes

Theo: I'd like to make a toast. The Egyptians believed that you die twice. Once when you take your final breath, and then again the last time someone says your name. They believe your spirit lives on as long as people kept remembering you. So as long as we all keep remembering uncle Jon, he'll never really be gone. Was that okay?
Delilah: That is more than okay, Theo.

Tyrell: Thanks.
Rome: I wasn't going to let you shoot in the wrong direction.
Tyrell: No, I mean, thanks for everything. To tell you the truth, you're the first man in my life whose showed up for me. So thanks.
Rome: I feel like I should be thanking you. I know Gina told you that our adoption didn't go through, and for a while it felt like I wouildn't get to share any of this with my son. And I know I'm not your dad, but I do really love sharing it with you, so thanks.

