A Million Little Things Season 6? Creator Hints at Comeback for Canceled Drama

When A Million Little Things ended its five-season run on ABC earlier this year, it seemed like the door was closed on the series for good.

Now, though, there's a chance that more episodes of the beloved drama could be produced.

Series creator DJ Nash took to X this week to respond to a fan who asked if the show is over.

"It's over. For now," he responded.

In a word? Whoa.

It's not uncommon for TV series to stage comebacks after their series finales.

In this TV climate, shows return for additional seasons years after they wrap up.

Frasier recently returned, 19 years after its series finale, for example.

There's a lot of story to mine from a comeback of A Million Little Things, which gave This Is Us a run for its money as one of the most emotional shows on TV.

We're still trying to get over A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 13, which killed off fan-favorite Gary.

We learned throughout A Million Little Things that Gary's cancer had returned.

He didn't want to wait for cancer to kill him, so he died via assisted suicide in what will go down as one of the most heartbreaking deaths to hit the small screen.

If you watch A Million Little Things online, you know that Gary was the glue that held Jon's friend group together in the aftermath of Jon's suicide.

Bringing the show back, whether for a revival movie or a full-fledged series, will be difficult because it wouldn't be the same without James Roday Rodriguez.

Then again, fans might settle for Rodriguez being a part of the team of writers who craft the show's stories.

The actor co-wrote A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 13, the series' swan song.

If you kept up with Jasmine's A Million Little Things reviews, you know this show had a devoted audience that tuned in every week and was open to celebrating the show's existence.

It's rare nowadays for shows on broadcast TV to have such fanfare, but A Million Little Things resonated with a lot of people, thanks to tackling real-world problems through its characters.

Many shows forget that the audience has to connect with the characters to be on board, but the show made many people feel seen because of its beautifully written characters.

That's such a big reason why it connected with so many people, and how we believe it could stage a comeback in some capacity.

The tears were flowing when it ended, but it'd be interesting seeing what Nash and his talented team have in store for a potential reunion.

A Million Little Things was also one of the most time-shifted shows on the small screen, with its live + same-day TV ratings only showing a small fraction of the people watching the show.

That's why the show would have thrived on streaming, where the expectation is that people watch the shows within weeks of their debut.

AMLT would have thrived on a streaming platform and from some better promotion.

ABC and Nash officially announced in November 2022 that the series would end with A Million Little Things Season 5.

"I know seeing this show end may be sad for many people (especially my mom who watches live every week), but I always knew I wanted to follow these friends for five seasons and leave them when the time was right," series creator DJ Nash said via statement.

"When we started making our show, I never could have imagined this incredible community of 'Millionaires' who would come together and not only watch, but also share with each other their personal struggles, their pain and ultimately their true grit," Nash added in his statement.

"I am both honored and humbled by all of it and am so in awe of the incredible actors, writers, directors and crew who lend their talent to make our show."

He continued: "I am also so grateful that ABC now makes mental health awareness one of the top issues for which it advocates."

"[Executive producer] Terrence [Coli] and I can't wait for the Millionaires to watch what we have planned for our final season."

At the time, it sounded like the season would be constructed as a final one, but now that Nash is hinting about it only being over "for now," it makes us wonder what other stories could be told.

Rather than a full-fledged series, it's hard not to think a reunion movie would perform well, possibly as part of ABC's holiday-themed programming.

The impressive cast of A Million Little Things also included David Giuntol, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, and Grace Park.

Also starring were Stéphanie Szostak, Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene, Chance Hurstfield, and Floriana Lima.

It had such a perfect cast. Everyone brought their A-game every single episode.

