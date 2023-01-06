Call Me Kat: Dolly Parton Makes Special Appearance for Leslie Jordan Tribute

Call Me Kat paid tribute to the late Leslie Jordan during Thursday's midseason premiere.

As part of the emotionally charged installment, Dolly Parton appeared in a pre-taped message.

The country music legend performed "Where the Soul Dies" before eulogizing Jordan, who died in October at 67.

"I know usually at a memorial, people talk about somebody. Well, I'm going to talk to you," Parton said.

"Because there is that place on the other side, and I'm certainly going to see you there, little brother."

"You left a lot of people here with a lot of precious, precious memories," she added.

"Everybody loved you, but I doubt many of them loved you more than I did."

"I just want you to know that we all love you, we all miss you, and I bet you're having a big laugh over all of us being sad and sorrowful."

"And I know that would be the last thing you would want us to be," Parton continued.

"You made us happy while you were here, and we're happy that you're at peace."

"I just want you to know that I will always love you. Goodbye, my sweet Leslie."

Fox ceased production on Call Me Kat when news of Jordan's death was made public in October.

Production resumed shortly after, and the series aired a tribute to the actor in December.

As for the cause of death, Jordan suffered a medical emergency before crashing his car.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," the actor's spokesperson said in a statement at the time.

"Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times."

"What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being."

"Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

