Carnival Row: Prime Video Unveils Shocking Final Season Trailer

Philo and Vignette's story is poised to have a dramatic conclusion.

Prime Video unveiled the official trailer and key art from the second and final season of the fantasy-drama Carnival Row, starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne.

The series returns on February 17 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

New installments will follow weekly.

News of the premiere date means the series will have been off the air for nearly four years.

"In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, Season Two of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate aka Philo (Orlando Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension," Amazon teases.

"Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue's human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford)."

"Tourmaline Larou (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row."

"And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) encounter a radical new society which upends their plans," the logline teases.

"With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row."

Carnival Row is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Legendary Television.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Erik Oleson (Marvel's Daredevil, The Man in the High Castle), Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets), and Sarah Byrd (The Alienist, Strange Angel).

Executive producers also include Jim Dunn (Marvel's Daredevil, Haven), Sam Ernst (Marvel's Daredevil, Haven), Wesley Strick (The Man in the High Castle), and Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim, Clash of the Titans).

Beacham's A Killing on Carnival Row, on which the project is based, appeared in the very first installment of The Black List in 2005.

