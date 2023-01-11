Cruel Summer, Good Trouble, & More Series Get Freeform Premiere Dates

Freeform took to the Television Critics Association Winter press tour armed with some exciting announcements.

Cruel Summer, which will transition to an anthology series with its second season, is set to return in the summer.

The series was a breakout success with its initial season, but the story and cast will be overhauled in the new season.

"Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of Cruel Summer follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship," according to the logline.

"Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan's best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward."

The cast includes Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood, Griffin Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Lisa Yamada, and Sean Blakemore. Paul Adelstein will recur.

Freeform also announced that the back half of Good Trouble Season 5 will air on Thursdays, beginning March 16 at 10/9c.

Moreover, former series regular Maia Mitchell is confirmed to return as Callie Adams-Foster in a guest role.

Freeform also revealed that Single Drunk Female will return for its second season on Wednesday, April 12, at 10/9c.

The entire season will drop on Hulu the following day. Given the show's streaming performance last season, this move makes sense, but it might mean that our coverage of the show will be more limited.

Freeform revealed that Busy Philipps (Girls5eva) and Ricky Velez (The King of Staten Island) have both landed recurring roles.

Meanwhile, Grown-ish has landed a sixth-season pickup.

The exciting news comes a week ahead of its return from a midseason hiatus.

New episodes get underway Wednesday, January 18, at 10:30/9:30c.

Check out the teaser below.

Finally, the full-length trailer for Watchful Eye has dropped.

The Watchful Eye will launch Monday, January 30, with a double episode premiere at 9 p.m. before moving to its regular 10 p.m. timeslot.

The series follows Elena Santos, played by Mariel Molino, a young woman with a complicated past, maneuvering her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan.

She quickly learns that everyone in the mysterious building has deadly secrets and ulterior motives.

What they don't know, however, is that Elena has some shocking secrets of her own.

The series comes from Ryan Seacrest Productions and stars Molino, Warren Christie, Amy Acker, Jon Ecker, Aliyah Royale, Lex Lumpkin, Henry Joseph Samiri, and Kelly Bishop.

Check out the trailer.

