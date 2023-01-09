Erika Girardi Responds to Lisa Rinna's Exit From Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Slams Lisa Vanderpump

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is saying goodbye to Lisa Rinna, and her former co-star Erika Girardi has some things to say about it.

Girardi opened up to TMZ about losing her friend on the show.

Erika doesn't believe anyone can replace Rinna on the Bravo reality series.

"They can't," Girardi dished.

"She's the G.O.A.T. She's the f---ing G.O.A.T."

"I'm going to miss Lisa very much," Girardi added.

"I mean, obviously, I think she's a very close friend of mine in my personal life, so you know, I will still see her, but she will be missed, and I think everyone will feel it."

Former RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump seemingly reacted to the news of Rinna's departure by saying "ding dong" in a Tweet.

Naturally, fans have questioned whether Vanderpump could return after leaving midseason in 2019 following the "puppygate" scandal.

"She's a coward that ran away and couldn't show up for the reunion and, so, I don't think that's a good fit," Girardi said to TMZ.

It's unclear at this stage which cast members will actually be back for Season 13.

Filming was delayed, with show executives likely working on a plan to get the show back to its former glory.

The most recent 12th season was criticized for being too dark by many longtime fans.

Rinna's departure will be felt because she was a part of some of the most polarizing storylines.

Kathy Hilton revealed in October that she wouldn't return if Rinna and Erika were a part of the cast.

Diana Jenkins didn't significantly impact the series in her first season, and the viewer feedback wasn't exactly positive, so it's hard to imagine her returning.

Kyle Richards is the sole original cast member still on the show, so it's hard to imagine her not returning for at least another season.

Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais are thought to be slam-dunks to return.

What are your thoughts on Erika's goodbye to Rinna?

