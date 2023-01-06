Lisa Vanderpump Seemingly Shades Lisa Rinna After Her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Exit: "Ding Dong"

Lisa Vanderpump may not watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills anymore, but she saw the news about her former co-star's exit from the Bravo series.

Vanderpump, who starred in the first nine seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, tweeted "ding dong" after news of Lisa Rinna's exit broke.

It was a simple tweet that many fans immediately connected with.

"Lol gworrlll i KNOW this about RHINNA! Lmao i love you being so petty," one user wrote under the Tweet.

It also started a debate about whether Rinna was the reason for Vanderpump's exit in 2019.

"No shade but didn't she run you off the show," a fan questioned, while another chimed in with, "No shade but LVP decided to leave. LR was fired / not renewed."

If you watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online, you know the pair have not been friends for years.

The pair were engaged in a feud surrounding the "Puppgate" scandal during Vanderpump's final season.

There's been a back-and-forth between the pair ever since.

While Vanderpump exited the series midseason, Rinna apparently departed at the end of her contract.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna told People on Thursday afternoon.

"It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

Rinna's contract reportedly expired after the most recent season wrapped, but it's unclear whether Bravo actually entertained bringing the star back.

The Days of Our Lives alum has been a part of the series since 2014 and immediately struck a chord with fans.

She was at the center of the drama for several seasons, but her time on the show was called into question during Season 12.

Ultimately, Kathy Hilton called Rinna "the biggest bully in Hollywood" following one of the most toxic seasons yet.

Rinna was also booed at BravoCon last year, signaling that fans were tired of her behavior.

What are your thoughts on Vanderpump throwing shade?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.