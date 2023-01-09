Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Kiefer Sutherland's Rabbit Hole Get Paramount+ Premiere Dates

With some big news, Paramount+ kicked off the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour.

We'll start with Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

The streaming service has set an April 6 premiere date for the prequel, which takes place four years before the original movie.

"Before rock 'n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever," the logline reads.

The series has had a long road to the screen, starting its life at HBO Max in October 2019 before being shifted to Paramount+.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, and Madison Thompson as Susan.

Also starring is Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally, and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

News of the premiere date comes around a year after Paramount+ announced the cast for the series.

On an exciting note, we also have the teaser trailer to share with you below.

Scroll down for more Paramount+ news after you've watched.

Additionally, a premiere date has been set for the Kiefer Sutherland drama Rabbit Hole.

The eight-episode season will premiere Sunday, March 26, with two episodes.

New episodes will drop weekly on Sundays, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and on the following day Monday, March 27, in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France.

The premiere date in South Korea will be announced at a later date.

The Rabbit Hole panel at TCA also included series stars Kiefer Sutherland, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, and Rob Yang.

"In Rabbit Hole, nothing is what it seems when John Weir (Sutherland), a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations."

In addition to the above named cast, the series also includes Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding (Empire) as Hailey Winton, and Enid Graham (Mare of Easttown) as Josephine "Jo" Madi.

Also starring is Jason Butler Harner (Ozark) as Valence, Walt Klink (Arctic Circle) as The Intern, and Rob Yang (Succession) as Edward Homm.

Sutherland serves as executive producer for Rabbit Hole, alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us, WeCrashed), Charlie Gogolak (The Sinner, We Crashed), Suzan Bymel (Designated Survivor), and Hunt Baldwin (Longmire, The Closer).

Bringing Sutherland back to TV for a spy drama will surely get fans of 24 excited.

What are your thoughts on the plot details?

Are you interested in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.