Hunters Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Van Glooten's Day 1972 Butter Sculptor of the Year

The hunters have since disbanded, and everyone is doing their own thing on Hunters Season 2 Episode 1.

Jonah is in Paris, Millie is pursuing her career in the FBI, in flashbacks, some events rattle Meyer, and finally, Hitler is alive and well.

The episode introduced us to someone we didn't know, but she was doing the job the hunters have since decided to take on solo.

The episode alternated between the past and the present day. That way, we got to have Al Pacino back as the talkative, disarming, manipulative anti-hero we came to know.

In 1979, Meyer was very much dead.

It wasn't clear how the show would look without Al Pacino because if there were two cast members that viewers tuned in for, it was Al Pacino and Logan Lerman.

Lucky for us, they found a way to bring Al Pacino back after that explosive season finale on Hunters Season 1 Episode 9.

Oh, come on, my friends. You look as if you've seen a ghost. Meyer

Jonah spending his evenings in a brothel was something that was at first shocking before we got the whole picture. What happened to our boy?

He has grown so much from the little boy in New York whose biggest problem was hanging out with his friends to the man in front of us with long hair and a full beard. Admittedly he did look great with that hair and the beard.

Spending your evenings in an establishment in Paris sounds good until you find yourself in a brothel, spying on some of the most private moments in people's lives and maybe being disgusted by a thing or two that you see.

Biff: Wait, wait, wait. You don't want to kill me. Believe me.

Jonah: Why not?

Biff: Because I-I-I can give you something. Someone. Someone far bigger than me.

Jonah: Eh, You're enough. After you, I'm done.

Biff: The biggest prize you could imagine. Adolf Hitler.

Jonah also had made a life for himself in Paris with a gorgeous, well-educated, and intelligent girl. He was living the life.

On the other end of the world, Millie had decided to go on the straight and narrow. That meant that her hunt for Nazis was to be done within the confines of the law.

When it works, the law can be your greatest ally. When it doesn't, it can be the most frustrating thing ever. Here is a man who had done some of the most despicable things that a human being can do to another.

One could hear the pain and anguish the witnesses in the courtroom were carrying in their voices, but the judge disregarded all that because the charges levied against the bishop couldn't be proven.

It was evident that man was evil through and through. There were so many tells in the way he acted. When Millie introduced herself as a fed, the horrendous scream he let out screamed guilty. An innocent person would be shocked.

In the courtroom, he winked at Millie when he realized he might get off scot-free of the charges levied against him.

But the biggest evidence against him is Millie's case. She had spent years putting it together, finding eyewitnesses, and presenting it in court.

This turn of events reminded her that some people, despite how evil they might be, will never be able to get what they deserve through the halls of legal proceedings. They need justice from people who have personal stakes in seeing them dead.

She never thought she might do what the hunters do, considering how much she trusts the rule of law.

And I couldn't blame her for killing the bishop. In fact, he died too easily. He deserved some suffering before he met his death.

There is no trust among thieves and Nazis, apparently. Faced with death, Biff ratted Hitler out like he was just a common thief. Who would have thought that Hitler would relocate to South America?

Jonah: If he was even alive, why would you give him up?

Biff: Uh, you think I'm a man of honor? I'm a cockroach.

Biff: Uh, you think I'm a man of honor? I'm a cockroach.

I guess beggars can not be choosers. I would have pegged him holed up somewhere in a Scandinavian country surrounded by the race he thinks is superior.

We all wondered how Meyer managed to stay under the radar for so long. In flashbacks, we see the beginning of his anti-hero journey, and it all begins with a letter from someone who knew of his former identity as a Nazi.

He had convinced everyone, his sister included, that he had died. He called her to try and eliminate the source of the letter.

On Jonah's front, he might be lucky to have Clara but also unlucky. She is smart. When he lied that he was going to Israel for research, she believed him, but that moment didn't pass without suspicion when he claimed that he didn't know a Meyer.

The name could also be mistaken for Maya since they both are onomatopoeic. Maybe she thought he was cheating on her.

Meyer killed the man who sent the letter, but he didn't let his guard down because if one person knew who he was, chances are there were others.

Wolves can smell each other from miles away. But, you know, come to think of it, I cannot smell you at all. Meyer

In a surprising turn of events, Joe was working for Hitler. What happened to him?

This was a strong season premiere as it doesn't waste time setting up the narrative and the story for the rest of the season.

The hunters have a reason to band together because the biggest fish is theirs to catch. Millie has a reason to drop her holier-than-thou attitude and join them.

What did you think of it?

Was it everything you hoped from the season premiere?

Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. He has watched more dramas and comedies than he cares to remember. Catch him on social media obsessing over [excellent] past, current, and upcoming shows or going off about the politics of representation on TV. Follow him on Twitter.