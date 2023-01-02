Jeremy Renner, Marvel Star, in "Critical But Stable Condition" After a Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner has been hospitalized after an accident that took place on Sunday.

Deadline first reported the news, revealing that the Marvel and Mayor of Kingstown star experienced a weather-related accident.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” the actor's representative said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care.”

The incident occurred Sunday morning, with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office being called to Renner's residence in the Mt. Rose Highway area.

“Upon arrival, deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital,” public information officer Kristin Vietti told the outlet.

“Mr. Renner was the only involved party.”

While it has been established that Renner was the only injured party in the incident, many details remain scarce.

Deadline states that there was a winter storm on New Year's Eve, likely explaining why Renner was trying to get rid of the snow.

However, it has also been revealed that many homes in the area lost power as a result of adverse conditions.

Renner is best known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Clint Barton/Hawkeye.

He appeared in countless movies in the franchise and headlined a spinoff centered around his character in 2021.

He currently stars on the Paramount+ original series Mayor of Kingstown, from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

Mayor of Kingstown is set to return for its second season on January 15, though it's unclear at this stage whether the return will be delayed.

Paramount+ has yet to comment on the star's condition.

Additional movie credits include The Hurt Locker, The Town, Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol, Mission Impossible Rogue Nation, and American Hustle.

We would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to Jeremy Renner and his loved ones during this difficult time.

The story is developing, and we will keep you updated on any changes.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.