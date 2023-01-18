Meryl Streep Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 3

Only Murders in the Building is adding another big name to its roster for Season 3.

Selena Gomez confirmed on TikTok with a video that Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep was filming for the new season of the Hulu hit.

Streep appears on the set with Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paul Russ, and Andrea Martin in the clip.

In true OMITB fashion, plot and character details have not been disclosed.

Given that the series thrives on mystery, details are rarely revealed about the show ahead of transmission.

It helps keep fans on our toes!

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 concluded with some wild twist, setting the stage for a very different -- and twistier -- third season.

Martin took to Twitter after news broke of Streep's casting and wrote:

The filming of Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building" has begun! A cast to dream of.

Grey's Anatomy veteran Jesse Williams was revealed to be joining the cast as a documentarian.

Series creator Jim Hoffman opened up to EW about the third season following the end of Season 2.

"Season 1 was really centered around a Mabel story, and then Charles and his father emotionally led season 2 in many ways, so it feels right to lean into Oliver a bit more and his dream of a potential comeback," Hoffman said to the outlet.

"And so that's where it started to feel like we can go into the theater and imagine a break between them so that we have fodder for what happened in that year jump, and where are they when we join them in season 3 around this new problem they have ... We reset them a little bit, reset their world, and yet the Arconia is still very present in season 3."

The series was picked up for a third season in July.

"'Only Murders in the Building' is the true crown jewel of our slate. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena's work," Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment said in a statement at the time.

