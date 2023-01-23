Pamela Anderson Says Tim Allen Exposed Himself to Her While Working on Home Improvement

Pamela Anderson is opening up about her experience in the entertainment industry.

The actress and model is set to release her upcoming memoir "Love, Pamela" on January 31.

Variety obtained an excerpt from the book, delving into an alleged incident when Pamela started working on the hit sitcom Home Improvement.

Anderson, who appeared as Lisa the Tool Time Girl for 23 episodes from 1991-1993, said in the excerpt that Tim Allen flashed her on the first day of filming.

"On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath," according to the book excerpt.

"He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably."

Allen vehemently denied the incident happened in a statement released through his representative.

"No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing," the Last Man Standing and Toy Story alum shared.

"Love, Pamela" will be released in conjunction with Pamela, a Love Story, a documentary series on Netflix.

It's unclear whether Anderson will speak about the alleged incident in the documentary, which drops the same day as the book release.

Anderson starred for two seasons on the ABC sitcom, which also starred Patricia Richardson, Earl Hindman, Taran Noah Smith, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Zachery Ty Bryan, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning.

The actress departed the show after landing being cast on Baywatch, a role that propelled her to worldwide stardom.

The series was initially unsuccessful on NBC, but it thrived for a decade in syndication.

Anderson played C.J. Parker from 1992-1997.

Pamela is set to get candid about her career in the aforementioned memoir and Netflix series.

"Pamela Anderson defined a decade. Now she will define herself," Netflix teases of the series.

