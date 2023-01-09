Pantheon Season 2 Scrapped at AMC

The cancellation spree at AMC Networks is showing no signs of slowing down.

Deadline reported over the weekend that Pantheon, which was picked up for a two-season run, has been scrapped after a single season.

Moreover, the second season was already in the can, but the episodes are not expected to see the light of day.

Another big blow to fans is that the first season has been purged from AMC+, so not only has the show been canceled, but the entire series isn't available to stream.

According to reports, AMC Networks is looking for a tax write-down of around $400 million, meaning that many more projects could be canceled.

Given that Pantheon has a whole season in the can, there's a chance the show could materialize at another outlet.

Warner Bros. Discovery nixed several HBO and HBO Max projects last year, and some of them are starting to get new homes at other outlets.

Deadline revealed last week that new series, Demascus, had also been scrapped with episodes in the can.

"Welcome to the business. This sucks. But it's happening EVERYWHERE," Demascus showrunner Kirk A. Moore tweeted after the sad news was revealed.

"It's wild that no one gets to see all the very good work everyone has put into this project because of finances and issues beyond our control."

AMC previously scrapped the second season of 61st Street. Again, production was completed on the second -- and final -- season.

The sci-fi hit Moonhaven also got its second season order rescinded, while the Tatiana Maslany-led Invitation to a Bonfire was canceled with two episodes unproduced.

It's a shame when shows are canceled, but it must be horrible knowing your show has episodes in the can that will not see the light of day.

It's unclear what AMC will cancel next, but with various The Walking Dead spinoffs in the works, it's hard not to wonder whether one of them could get the boot.

What are your thoughts on these cancellations?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.