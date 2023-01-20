South Park Season 26 Premiere Set at Comedy Central

It's been a long wait, but fresh episodes of South Park are on the horizon.

Comedy Central revealed today that the 26th season of the hit animated series will premiere next month.

More specifically, new episodes will air beginning Wednesday, February 8.

The Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning animated series returns to Comedy Central, where it has aired on Wednesday nights since 1997.

The cabler revealed that Season 26 would also roll out on Comedy Central internationally throughout 2023.

All-new episodes will be available to stream in HD on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com, and the Comedy Central App post-premiere.

Last summer, Comedy Central celebrated the historic 25th anniversary of cable's longest-running scripted series with South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert.

Filmed at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, the concert, starring Trey Park and Matt Stone, Primus, and Ween with a special appearance by members of the band, RUSH, premiered on August 13, 2022, twenty-five years to the day the series premiered on Comedy Central.

It is currently available on Paramount+. MTV Entertainment Studios' expansive deal with Parker and Stone includes extending South Park on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking the series through an unprecedented 30th season.

In addition to the series extension, the deal includes 14 South Park original made-for-streaming events exclusively for Paramount+, including South Park: The Streaming Wars" Parts 1 & 2, "South Park: Post Covid" and "South Park: Post Covid: The Return of COVID."

The series has earned five Emmy Awards to date and a George Foster Peabody Award.

It turns out, there's no such thing as too much South Park.

The networks are banking on legacy franchises to continually pull in strong ratings, and South Park's international appeal keeps it as one of the biggest brands out there.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Are you ready for more?

Check out the teaser.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.