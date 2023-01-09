Stranger Things: Salaries Revealed for Final Season

The cast of Stranger Things will be laughing all the way to the bank as salaries have been revealed for the final season.

According to The Direct, David Harbour and Winona Ryder have each closed deals to make $9.5 million across the eight-episode fifth season.

They each made around $2.8 million for Stranger Things Season 3, so the duo is getting much more for Season 5.

Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, and Sadie Sink will each earn over $7 million for their work on the final season.

Meanwhile, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and Charlie Heaton scored new deals worth $6 million each, keeping them around for the last season.

Millie Bobby Brown has an overall deal with Netflix, so the star was not a part of the renegotiations for the fifth season.

Netflix picked up the fifth and final season almost a year ago, but production is yet to get underway, meaning we likely have a long wait before the series returns.

At the time of the renewal, the Duffer brothers opened up about the decision to end the show.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things," their statement reads.

"At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you'll soon see for yourselves — we are not hurling toward our finale."

"Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last."

At the time, the pair also teased potential spinoffs.

"There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes."

"But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down."

Stranger Things Season 4 broke plenty of Netflix records and concluded with quite the cliffhanger, setting the stage for the final chapter.

What are your thoughts on salary bumps for the final season?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.