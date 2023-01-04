The Ark: SyFy Drama Drops Trailer and Key Art for Dean Devlin Drama

SYFY's new drama, The Ark, looks set to be an exciting adventure for all involved.

The series premieres on Wednesday, February 1, at 10 pm on SYFY, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

Created by Dean Devlin, The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race.

The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life.

With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.

The series stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams.

Dean Devlin (Independence Day, Stargate) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1) are co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment.

Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Steve Lee serve as producers.

The trailer certainly highlights the struggle of such a big mission, and it looks like the mission's success hinges on how these individuals work together.

The Ark scored a series order a year ago, and we're sure this will be one of the first big hits of the year.

"I'm so excited to have the opportunity to partner with SYFY again and can't think of a better collaborator than Jonathan Glassner to bring this series to life," Devlin said in a statement when the show got picked up.

The series joins an impressive slate on SYFYthat already includes established hits Resident Alien and Chucky.

The former has been renewed for a truncated third season, but Chucky has been awaiting word on its future for a few months now.

Check out the trailer for The Ark below.

Hit the comments with your thoughts, and let us know if we should be covering this one weekly.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.