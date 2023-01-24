The Last of Us Delivers Largest Week 2 Audience Jump Ever for An HBO Original Series

HBO has another hit on its hands with The Last of Us.

The premium cabler announced Monday that The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 2 surged in viewership vs. last week's series premiere.

"Infected" secured 5.7 million total viewers, up 22% from a week ago.

HBO says that is the largest week two audience growth for an HBO Original drama series in the network's 50-year history.

Even more exciting, The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 1 reached 18 million viewers within a week, HBO revealed this week.

The Last of Us has been a faithful adaption of the Naughty Dog videogame series so far and has secured a wealth of praise.

The series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

The stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, and Nico Parker as Sarah.

The cast also includes Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, and Jeffrey Pierce as Perry.

The cast is rounded out by Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence.

Video game stars Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker also star, but their roles have yet to be disclosed.

If the creatives behind the series get their wish, the first two games will be adapted, and subsequent games in the franchise.

According to reports, the Last of Us Season 1 will complete with the end of the first game.

The series continues Sunday with The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 3, which introduces Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett as Bill and Frank.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.