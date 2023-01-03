The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 10 Review: The Silent Prisoner

Can we stop with the fake advertising, please?

We had been promised a huge crossover event when both shows went off the air last year, and is this best they could deliver?

Stuff happens on The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 10. Garza's life is on the line after his heart problem. Brendon gets disappointed when he learns that Antoinette might be going out with Carter, and Carter expresses disappointment in his current position in the FBI.

Disappointment was in the air when we realized this would not be as epic as we had been promised. Yes, John Nolan showed up, but he was barely on the case. And this is not the first time. The crossovers on these shows leave a lot to be desired. A simple cameo should not be advertised as an epic crossover event.

"We're moving both shows to Tuesday" should have been enough. It is so annoying it makes me want to scream.

Away from that mess, as a stand-alone episode, it hit all the right notes we'd expect from the show. There was action, great jokes, and twists, and Simone did her thing.

Garza being out of commission allowed someone else to step up and lead the team. Carter filled in gracefully, but this made him realize some things about the job.

He had lost his wife because of working so much, hoping someone would recognize all he did and offer him his much-deserved promotion. And every time a position opened up, they would offer it to someone else.

Tracy: Carter, Your time for advancement will come.

Carter: It already has. Several times. They just always gave the promotion to someone else. Permalink: It already has. Several times. They just always gave the promotion to someone else.

Permalink: It already has. Several times. They just always gave the promotion to someone else.

Leading such a volatile and emotional operation, only for him to get demoted when Garza is out of the hospital, must have gutted him.

Brendon got to shine in this episode, and Kevin Zegers did not hold anything back. When the agent dies, the performance was so good I can swear I also felt it through the screen.

It hit differently for him because this was his first death, let alone an agent like he is while working a case. So far, the team has been able to avert multiple deaths, but they weren't lucky this time.

His heart broke again when he learned that Antoinette might be interested in someone else.

In his own words, it's hard to find someone who wants to date him for him, not because he has a couple of million followers on Cliptalk.

Laura: Wait, do you not know how to ask someone out on a date?

Brendon: Of course I do. I've been famous for a long time.

Laura: Oh, here we go.

Brendon: I just ... since I started dating, people always wanted to date me. Celebrities are a real social lubricant.

Laura: Okay, never say that again.

Brendon: Antoinette doesn't care about what TV shows or movies I've done. And I kinda like her, you know.

Laura: Well, you're not a celebrity now, so ...

Brendon: ...so I should just act like a normal person and ask her out. Permalink: ...so I should just act like a normal person and ask her out.

Permalink: ...so I should just act like a normal person and ask her out.

Speaking of Cliptalk, have criminals become so lazy using technology, or is this just lazy writing?

In my understanding, Cliptalk is not Instagram or Twitter but is like them. It is a social media app, and it is not very secure. Sharing critical information, such as the location for a meetup, is a mistake even I would not make. And I'm not a criminal.

Criminals planning on buying weapons to ensure war never ends, who use children as soldiers, and who kill FBI agents should not be doing that, and they most definitely should not be using an unsecured app to chat.

In fact, these bad guys of the hour felt half-baked. Case example: what kind of idiot kills an FBI agent, blackmails them, gets them to send blood money, and then does an arms deal in an alley in the middle of the day?

When Simone claimed that they had captured them because they were good at their jobs, it almost got me hollering. They were the worst criminals, baby; it wasn't that hard.

You remember talking on the phone with me, Cesar? Oh, don't be like that. It's not my fault we are better at our jobs than you are. Simone Permalink: You remember talking on the phone with me, Cesar? Oh, don't be like that. It's not my fault...

Permalink: You remember talking on the phone with me, Cesar? Oh, don't be like that. It's not my fault...

I was pretty skeptical of Simone's 'extraordinary guidance counselor thing,' as Carter calls it, but like him, I've also started to see the appeal. How she handles troubled teens is honestly beautiful to watch.

Raul, who had a whole episode named after his act, was broken in less than a minute. All thanks to The Simone Charm.

Predictability is something we all contend with when watching some shows.

For example, we know that the team will get a case in every episode, run around trying to prevent something bad, and learn some stuff before averting a crisis and resolving the week's conflict.

There is some comfort in knowing what to expect.

The problem comes in when we keep getting the same recycled storyline. And this is regarding Cutty and Simone.

All their scenes seem to follow a pattern where they are good at the beginning of the episode; they will have a blowout somewhere in the middle and finally will make up at the end, only for the cycle to repeat itself in the next episodes.

Can we not?

If nothing better for them is available, we don't need to see them constantly arguing.

How about we see Garza's sisters, who give him anxiety with the suffocating nature of their affection?

Garza: Oh, come on. Elena I can walk.

Elena: It's just policy.

Garza: I just wanna get home.

Elena: Speaking of, my mom and your sisters are waiting for you at your place. They cooked and cleaned and can't wait to read you an act of how disgustingly you've been living,

Garza: Okay, you know what? Maybe I just wanna stay in the hospital a little bit. Permalink: Okay, you know what? Maybe I just wanna stay in the hospital a little bit.

Permalink: Okay, you know what? Maybe I just wanna stay in the hospital a little bit.

Simone needs to move out of her father's house. A month or two is enough for a guest but past that, she is a resident. If anyone told Cutty that he'd have a live-in cop and be hosting thanksgiving parties for multiple of them, he'd be freaking out beyond measure.

This hour was good, but it disappointed with the crossover. I am so ready to get on with our regular cases.

What did you think of it? Was it all you expected?

Do you think Carter and Antoinette are going out, or is it just big brother energy?

Should Carter get his promotion?

We'd love to hear your thoughts, so hit the comments section and let us know.

Catch an all-new episode of The Rookie: Feds next Tuesday on ABC at 10 pm E.T.

It is yours to watch The Rookie: Feds online any time to catch up before the next episode.

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. He has watched more dramas and comedies than he cares to remember. Catch him on social media obsessing over [excellent] past, current, and upcoming shows or going off about the politics of representation on TV. Follow him on Twitter.