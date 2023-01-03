The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira Reunite Ahead of Spinoff Filming

at .

The Walking Dead ended last year, but the story is far from over.

Three new spinoffs are in different stages of development.

The most exciting reunites Andrew Lincoln (Rick) and Danai Gurira (Michonne) for what has been billed as a limited series.

Rick and Michonne Return for a Spinoff - The Walking Dead

Gurira took to social media on New Year's Day to share photos of her reunion with Lincoln and franchise overlord Scott Gimple.

“#Richonne spin-off. 2023. Pre-production is in full swing. We’re getting there!” she wrote alongside three photos.

Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln Prepare for the Spinoff

It is good news that pre-production appears to be underway. Fans have been waiting for this reunion for years.

Lincoln exited The Walking Dead in 2018, but a trilogy of movies that continued Rick's story were ordered.

They then entered development hell as fans were given no update on the movies.

AMC subsequently announced the six-episode limited series that is predicted to end Rick and Michonne's storylines.

Gimple, for his part, has called the spinoff "an epic and insane love story," which could mean our favorite characters could find some semblance of happiness.

“These are two people that have been separated for a very long time. They’ve lived whole other existences, and they have to find themselves again, let alone each other,” Gimple explained when the series landed a formal pickup.

“It’s hopefully going to be mind-blowing.”

The Walking Dead began with Lincoln in the lead role, and his departure changed the series' trajectory forever.

Get Off Your High Horse - The Walking Dead Season 9 Episode 4

The last we saw of Rick and Michonne was on The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24, when we learned they were still searching for one another.

Gurira co-created the spinoff and has been vocal about ending this journey right for the fans.

“I co-created it with [Scott] Gimple and [Andrew] Lincoln, and we’re having a great time. It’s a lot of work though, a lot of work," the star shared in an interview with Deadline.

“Well, it’s an epic love story,” she continued.

On Guard - The Walking Dead Season 9 Episode 4

“It’s a love story between Rick and Michonne, as we know that they were together and got separated."

"So this is that story, that journey between the two of them with a very raging world around them.”

Before we get to this spinoff, we have The Walking Dead: Dead City, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, all on tap for 2023.

It's unclear at this stage whether the Rick/Michonne series will still air in 2023 as planned. If it does, it will be a stacked year for fans of the franchise.

Rick and Michonne Key Art

What are your thoughts on this project moving forward at AMC?

Are you excited?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Walking Dead Quotes

You can breathe. You can blink. You can cry. Hell, they're all gonna be doing that.

Negan

Daryl: What is it?
Judith: I can't believe we just left her in a ditch. What if you were lost and no one could find you? Where RJ was or mom?
Daryl: You gonna tell me where this is coming from?
Judith: I just want us to be back together again ... at home. That's all.
Daryl: I radioed your mom, so she knows not to go home, so she's safe. That way she can find us.
Judith: You talked to her?
Daryl: No, but I'm gonna keep trying.
Judith: It doesn't matter. I talked to her after the fire, and I'm worried. Maybe she won't come home.
Daryl: What did she say?
Judith: She went to go help some people she met, who needed her. I didn't want to tell you.
Daryl: Why is that?
Judith: Because maybe you'd leave, too.
Daryl: I won't.
Judith: You promise.
Daryl: I can't.
Judith: Why?
Daryl: Because I can't lie to you. I don't know what's gonna happen. There ain't no one that can tell you they do. There's one thing I know, there's a whole bunch of people back there that would do anything for you. One day, when you're older, they're going to need you to do anything for them. You got a whole lot of family. Nothing can take the place of someone you love being gone. That doesn't mean that everything that follows is going to break your heart.

