Uncoupled Canceled at Netflix

Viewers won't be getting any resolution to Michael's quest for love... or any of the other soapy twists from the finale of Uncoupled.

Netflix has officially canceled the Neil Patrick Harris comedy almost six months after its series premiere on the streaming service.

"Michael Lawson (Neil Patrick Harris) seems to have it all figured out," reads the official synopsis for the comedy from Darren Star.

"He's a successful New York City real estate agent with a great career, a supportive family, close friends, and a loving relationship with his partner of 17 years, Colin (Tuc Watkins)."

"But when Colin unexpectedly moves out on the eve of his 50th birthday, Michael is completely blindsided," Netflix teases.

"Overnight, he has to confront two nightmares: losing the man he thought was his soulmate, and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City."

Star and Jeffrey Richman brought the series to life, and described Uncoupled is a story about heartbreak, healing, and all the humor we find along the way.

The series wasn't perfect, but it had the signature humor and fish-out-of-water themes that made Star's other work successful.

The cast also includes Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks, and Marcia Gay Harden.

André De Shields, Byron Jennings, Colin Hanlon, Dan Amboyer, Gilles Marini, Jai Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, Peter Porte, and Stephanie Faracy were the guest cast.

The season finale certainly left the sense that the story was planned to continue, with nearly all of the characters getting cliffhanger endings.

One of the biggest found Michael's ex returning to say that he made a mistake in splitting up with him.

We'd like to think Michael found happiness, but there's no telling whether he would have got back together with his ex.

After he entered the dating scene, he was ready to move forward.

Despite the cast and creatives, Uncoupled didn't set the Netflix viewership numbers on fire and there wasn't as much buzz as you would expect for the show.

