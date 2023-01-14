Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 10

at .

Did the gang discover the truth about a high-tech car smuggling ring?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 10, Jamie and his new intel team had an exciting mission ahead of them.

Busting A Fake Cop - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Frank faced off against the city's transit over a new mayoral solo police patrol program that was causing officer injuries on the job.

Elsewhere, Eddie asked Danny to help her bust a cop impersonator.

Watch Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 10 Quotes

Frank: Maybe this incident will convince the mayor that solo patrol is a bad idea.
Paul: With all due respect, the same thing could have happened if he had a partner.
Frank: Where one can be overpowered, two can resist.
Paul: With all due respect to the Good Book, I'd say that the fact that this is the first injury in the 10 days of the pilot program means it's a good program.

Anthony: Hey. You look like you saw something scary.
Erin: I did. Me.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 10

