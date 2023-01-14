Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 10

Did the gang discover the truth about a high-tech car smuggling ring?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 10, Jamie and his new intel team had an exciting mission ahead of them.

Meanwhile, Frank faced off against the city's transit over a new mayoral solo police patrol program that was causing officer injuries on the job.

Elsewhere, Eddie asked Danny to help her bust a cop impersonator.

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.