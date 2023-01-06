Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 10

Did Charles and Nellie manage to complete a difficult case?

On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 10, the pair worked a case involving an elderly patient and her developmentally disabled grandson.

Talking to the Cops - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Will treated a high school swimmer with a heart condition.

Elsewhere, Crockett considered using the O.R. 2.0 for risky surgery.

Hannah and Dr. Justin searched for a patient's missing pregnant wife in the woods.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 10 Quotes

Halstead: A brand new coffee machine?
Archer: Courtesy of our new pal Jack Dayton.
Halstead: I hope this courtesy extends to patient care.
Archer: Don't hold your breath.
Asher: Dean refuses to be swayed by Jack Dayton's toys and sweets.
Archer: Haven't you ever heard of Hansel and Gretel?
Halstead: You think Dayton wants to eat us?

Man, I'm seeing these 2.0 ads everywhere. Almost makes me wish I needed surgery.

Charles

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 10

