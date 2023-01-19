Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 12

Was there a way forward for Hannah, Archer, and Jack Dayton?

On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 12, the drama was at a high when Jack Dayton refused to help them.

Meanwhile, Goodwin, Maggie, and Crockett helped victims of a hit-and-run accident.

Elsewhere, Will struggled to diagnose a patient with seizures.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.