Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 10

at .

Did the team manage to find the person behind brutal home invasions?

On Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 10, the team worked with Det. Borkowski, an old friend of Ruzek's.

Rock and a Hard Place -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 9

However, things got complicated for Torres when it became clear the detectives had vastly different policing styles.

Elsewhere, Burgess had the plan to help someone close to the station.

Watch Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 10 Quotes

Dante, did you think I wasn't going to have your back?

Ruzek

If something else happened with that cop, you could tell me.

Torres [to Alex]

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 10

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 10 Photos

Discernment -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 10
Aiming to Shoot -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 10
Menacing Detective -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 10
Calming Things Down -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 10
Glass Cases -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 10
In Pursuit -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 10
  1. Chicago PD
  2. Chicago PD Season 10
  3. Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 10
  4. Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 10