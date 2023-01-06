Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 10

Did the team manage to find the person behind brutal home invasions?

On Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 10, the team worked with Det. Borkowski, an old friend of Ruzek's.

However, things got complicated for Torres when it became clear the detectives had vastly different policing styles.

Elsewhere, Burgess had the plan to help someone close to the station.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.