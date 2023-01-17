Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 2 Episode 3

Did the Desperate Housewives reunion play out as expected?

Teri Hatcher and James Denton arrived on the island on Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 3.

A Knowing Smile - Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 3

They played empty nesters Dolly and Dutch, who were looking for clarity on how to spend their next chapter.

Meanwhile, Helene helped Ruby tap into her newfound youth.

Elsewhere, Javier opened up to Roarke as he wrestled with his new role.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 3 Quotes

Ruby: Maybe you could use your time here getting to know each other again.
Dutch: Oh, we know each other.
Dolly: Oh, I know every thought, sound, and smell this man can make.

Roarke: Welcome to Fantasy Island, and happy anniversary! Thirty-four years!
Dutch: And it only feels like seventy.

Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 3

