Watch Fantasy Island Online: Season 2 Episode 3

Did the Desperate Housewives reunion play out as expected?

Teri Hatcher and James Denton arrived on the island on Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 3.

They played empty nesters Dolly and Dutch, who were looking for clarity on how to spend their next chapter.

Meanwhile, Helene helped Ruby tap into her newfound youth.

Elsewhere, Javier opened up to Roarke as he wrestled with his new role.

Use the video above to watch Fantasy Island online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.