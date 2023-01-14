Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 11

How did the team manage to find the killer of an ex-con?

On Law & Order Season 22 Episode 11, things took a devastating turn when it emerged someone had a link to the case.

Is It Personal? - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 10

Cosgrove and Shaw arrested an unlikely culprit.

Meanwhile, Maroun had to put her personal feelings for the suspect aside and take the lead in court.

Watch Law & Order Season 22 Episode 11 Online

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 11 Quotes

Jordan Spall? Hasn't missed an appointment, hasn't failed a urine test, hasn't re-offended. At least not yet.

Parole officer

Shaw: Our man had quite a rap sheet. Just got out of Fishill.
Cosgrove: What was he in for?
Shaw: Selling marijuana. He just did four years.
Cosgrove: Four years for selling weed? Crazy.
Shaw: Yep.
Cosgrove: Crimes have changed.

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 11

