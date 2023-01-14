Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 11

How did the team manage to find the killer of an ex-con?

On Law & Order Season 22 Episode 11, things took a devastating turn when it emerged someone had a link to the case.

Cosgrove and Shaw arrested an unlikely culprit.

Meanwhile, Maroun had to put her personal feelings for the suspect aside and take the lead in court.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.