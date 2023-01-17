Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 11

at .

Who was after Tom Olsen?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 11, Sam stepped in when he learned that someone from the past was hunting his best friend.

Seeking Target - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 11

As the team used all of their resources to find out answers, it was down to Sam to find out whether he knew the person hunting his friend.

With ever-changing evidence, it was one of the trickiest cases of his career.

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 11 Quotes

Rosa: Well, it's not your fault you have to work.
Kensi: I know it's not my fault I have to work. But I was looking forward to some 1-on-1 time, just you and me.
Rosa: Me too. But hey, it's cool. No worries.

Rountree: I thought we were going to have lunch with your friends from college. You were going to hook me up with the vegetarian.
Fatima: First of all, she's a veterinarian, not a vegetarian. Second of all, I wasn't going to hook you up. I was going to introduce you to her.
Roundtree: Tomato, tomato. Get dressed. We gotta go.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 11

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 11 Photos

Peeking In - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 11
Welcome Visitor - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 11
Seeking Target - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 11
Preparing to Breach - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 11
Out Hunting - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 11
Sabatino Shows Up - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 11
  1. NCIS: Los Angeles
  2. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14
  3. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 11
  4. Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 11